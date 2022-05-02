ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Crash Between Two Motorcycles Turns Fatal In Ocean County

By Alyssa Riccardi
 2 days ago
Photo courtesy Manchester Police

MANCHESTER – A motorcyclist pulled over to see if someone needed help, and another motorcyclist struck him from behind, police said.

The crash took place around 2:15 p.m. on April 30, on Pasadena Road near the intersection of Mt. Misery Road.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures on Paul Brinkman, 66, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officers also spoke to 57-year-old Michael Varcadipane who had sustained injuries to the right side of his body but refused any further medical attention.

According to police, both Brinkman and Varcadipane were traveling together eastbound on Pasadena Road in a staggered formation with Brinkman traveling behind Varcadipane. At this time, Varcadipane spotted a disabled motorcyclist on the westbound shoulder of Pasadena Road and attempted to pull over onto the eastbound shoulder to assist them.

As a result, Varcadipane decelerated and pulled off the roadway. However, Brinkman failed to react in time and they collided. The left front end of Brinkman’s Harley Davidson motorcycle hit the right front end of Varcadipane’s Indian Chieftain motorcycle, causing both drivers to lose control and be ejected.

Authorities determined that Brinkman was not wearing a Department of Transportation approved helmet, but Varcadipane was.

Assisting at the scene were detectives from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations Unit, Investigators from the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, EMTs from the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Services, Medics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Fire Police from Whiting Volunteer Fire Department, and the New Jersey State Park Police.

The roadway was closed in the area of the crash for several hours while officers conducted the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing, but at this point police believe following too closely and rider inattention appear to be the primary contributing factors.

