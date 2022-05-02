ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Fallen Pa. State Police troopers honored Monday morning in Hershey

By Taylor Tosheff, Lauren Rude
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrJeM_0fQTGXyU00

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police will hold a ceremony to honor troopers who died in the line of duty. Families of the fallen and the public are invited to attend at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey.

Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed May 2 as Pennsylvania State Police Day. Since 1905, there have been 10 members who have lost their lives in the line of duty and each will be honored at the ceremony.

Kathleen Kane, former PA AG, back in jail for alleged probation violation

Tributes will be paid to Trooper First Class Dung Martinez, who died on October 21, 2021, of complications from COVID-19. Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, who were both struck and killed on I-95 in Philadelphia in March, will also be honored.

The ceremony will include a moment of silence, a rifle salute, a helicopter flyover, and the reading of names for each line-of-duty death. The event marks the 177th anniversary of the Pennsylvania State Police, the first uniformed state police organization of its kind in the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Trooper, PA
Hershey, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
WTAJ

State police investigate death in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a woman in Frankstown Township. State Police were called to a home on the 2300 block of West Loop Road in Frankstown Township, Blair County just after 12 p.m. The woman killed was 51 years old. Troopers said there is no danger […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Abused 3-Month-Old Causing Swollen Brain, Cut Eye: Report

A Pennsylvania dad assaulted his infant son causing facial bruises and brain swelling, then lied about how the injuries were suffered, Lancaster Online reports citing police and related paperwork.Raydel Montero-Rico, 22, of Lancaster, only took the infant to a hospital in Hershey after the child’s …
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Kathleen Kane
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Whtm#Pa Ag#Trooper First Class#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

Death Reported At Central PA Prison (DEVELOPING)

A death at a central Pennsylvania prison is under investigation by Pennsylvania state police. The death happened at SCI Camp Hill, Lower Allen Township, according to Trooper Megan Ammerman. 'Additional information will be forthcoming as the investigation progresses," Ammerman said Monday, May 4. Follow Daily Voice for updates. to sign...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
PennLive.com

Attack at Pa. high school leaves 1 teen hospitalized, 2 in jail

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two Greater Johnstown High School students were jailed Friday, accused of assaulting a 16-year-old student at the school, authorities said. School Resource Officer Justin Spanko charged Sitara Andrea Graham and Rashya Heather Headen, both 18 and of Solomon Homes, with felony counts of aggravated assault and riot with intent to commit a felony.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Man Strangles, Sits On Top Of Woman In York County: Police

A man was arrested after assaulting a woman in York County, authorities said. A woman allegedly told police that Juan Rodriguez, 34, strangled her and sat on top of her after an argument erupted when she went to a home on West Harrisburg Street to pick up personal items around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, according to Carroll Township police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Man, 39, dies in cell at Camp Hill prison

A 39-year-old inmate at SCI Camp Hill was found unresponsive in his cell while correctional officers were making rounds Wednesday, authorities said. Joel Vanderpool was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m. after emergency responders performed CPR, according to prison Superintendent Laurel Harry. Pennsylvania State Police were notified and are investigating Vanderpool’s...
CAMP HILL, PA
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy