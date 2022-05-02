First man arrested in push to test more rape kits goes on trial in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The first man arrested as a result of Mobile County’s push to test more rape kits goes on trial today. A jury Trial for Roderick Williams is scheduled to start later this morning.

In the trial today he’s charged with sexually abusing a child. Williams already pled guilty to rape connected to the 1998 cold case . Roderick Williams was initially arrested in the push to test more sexual assault samples in 2018. After three years of hearings, he pled guilty to sexually assaulting a minor in court in 2021 for a crime that happened in 1998.

The Mobile County DA’s office has praised t he nearly two million dollars in grants from the department of justice that’s helped them tackle a backlog of rape cases . As of 2020, Mobile Police got hits on 139 of the kits that were tested, dozens of those were still active investigations.

