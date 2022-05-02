DELCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Image via Penn State Great Valley.

Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership.

Alumni Relations and Stewardship Officer 2

This position is responsible for the oversight and management of the alumni relations and stewardship programs. He/she manages marketing and communication efforts and planning and implementation of a wide variety of events, as well as serves as the primary stewardship contact for endowment management. The person will recruit and manage alumni volunteers to serve on the Alumni Society Board, act as the liaison to the Penn State Alumni Association, and coordinate the annual alumni awards program.

The ideal candidate will possess at least a bachelor’s degree and two years of experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Experience with student engagement and advising, volunteer management, stewardship, supervision, and financial oversight is highly desired. Also, the ideal candidate should have the ability to manage a complex program and build relationships with students, alumni, and friends.

Learn more about the Alumni Relations and Stewardship Officer 2 position at Penn State Great Valley.

Instructional Designer 2 or 3

This position will manage the development, design, and revisions for select graduate-level courses for World Campus and the Great Valley online course programs, reflecting a solid understanding of the pedagogical principles of accepted instructional design theories, principles, and best practices.

The ideal candidate will have considerable instructional design experience, knowledge of online learning theory and pedagogical principles, strong written communication skills, and strong wordsmithing skills to enhance comprehension of written material.

Learn more about the Instructional Designer 2 or 3 position at Penn State Great Valley.

Administrative Support Coordinator 3

This position manages and coordinates daily operations and provides a high level of administrative and financial support; and provides overall administrative support to the Penn State Great Valley Chancellor, Campus Development office, the Great Valley Launchbox, and the Community and Corporate Relations office.

The ideal candidate will possess an associate degree or higher, plus three years of related experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience; and excellent writing, interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Learn more about the Administrative Support Coordinator 3 position at Penn State Great Valley.

Instructional Production Specialist 2

This position will be updating and maintaining information in internal administrative systems; updating and maintaining Web pages; setting up and doing quality assurance tasks for online courses in Canvas; ensuring that course materials meet copyright and accessibility guidelines; and assisting in the production and administration of online courses.

The ideal candidate will possess at least an associate’s degree and two years of related experience, or the equivalent combination of education and experience. He/she will have a baseline level of technology skills, proficiency in MS Office, the ability to navigate the Web with confidence, and above all, a willingness to learn.

Learn more about the Instructional Production Specialist 2 position at Penn State Great Valley.

