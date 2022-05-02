Rooftop Dining Favorites Includes This Media Borough Restaurant

Image via Azie Facebook page.

It’s taking its time but the weather is gradually warming up and thoughts are turning to rooftop dining and drinks, writes Jilian Wilson, Bethany Ao, and Grace Dickinson for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

There are more outdoor dining and drinking options now than ever in the Philadelphia region. That’s one of the upsides of the pandemic’s impact on the restaurant business as owners expanded any outdoor space so they could continue serving their customers.

Particularly popular in the past couple of years are rooftop, backyard garden, and patio dining.

Making the list again in 2022 is Azie at 217 W. State Street in Media for its roof deck. The popular pan-Asian restaurant was also listed by the inquirer in 2021.

The deck overlooks Media Borough. Diners who chose the rooftop as their dining destination have access to the restaurant’s full menu, which includes sushi, lobster mac and cheese, salads, bulgogi spring rolls, and shrimp tempura.

The restaurant has a cross-cultural Asian menu melding cooking techniques found throughout Asia. Dishes are shared. There is also a full sushi bar and beverages that include sakes, Asian beers, champagnes, wine, and craft cocktails.

Reservations are encouraged, especially on weekends.