Since its founding, Appalachian State University has expanded from a school with 1 building and 53 students to a corporate institution with over 53 buildings, 20,000 students, and an annual budget of hundreds of millions of dollars. This rapid physical expansion of the campus has been touted as a solution to disasters occurring in the community, however in reality it is making them worse and enacting disaster capitalism.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO