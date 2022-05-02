ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver claims she was ‘following her GPS’ down staircase, police say

( WFLA ) — A 26-year-old woman who drove her SUV down a flight of stairs claimed she was “following her GPS instructions,” according to police in Portland, Maine.

    (Credit: Portland Police Department)
    (Credit: Portland Police Department)

Officers with the Portland Police Department didn’t buy the woman’s claim , stating they “felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level” that led to the unusual crash.

The officers said the woman, driving in a Toyota Highlander, drove through the police department garage, across a pedestrian plaza, and down the stairs.

“We are fortunate that she didn’t strike anyone and this ended with just a small amount of property damage,” the Portland Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Please don’t drink and drive.”

The woman was issued a summons for allegedly driving drunk.

