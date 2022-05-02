ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Morning House Fire Destroys Home on SR 550

 2 days ago

A house on State Road 550 was destroyed this morning in a fire. The house was entirely on...

BBC

Bury house fire: Man in 70s dies after blaze

A man has died after a fire at a house, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said emergency services were called to a blaze at an address on Cherry Avenue, Bury at about 08:20 BST. A spokesman said that "despite the best efforts of medical staff, a man in his...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Hero neighbours describe how pregnant mother screamed for help to rescue her children, three and five, from burning home - as man, 24, is arrested on suspicion of arson

Three heroes have described how a pregnant mother desperately screamed for help to save her two children from a burning house. A five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were rescued from the fire in Preston, Lancashire, on Friday night but remain in hospital in a critical condition. Neighbours Hayden Wolstencroft...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man missing in County Durham found burnt to death in cemetery

A man who had been reported missing from home has died in a fire at a cemetery in Co Durham.Police believe they know who he was, and said they were notifying his family.Two fire crews rushed to the graveyard in Ushaw Moor shortly after 6am today, but were unable to save him.Officers from Durham Constabulary were also called to reports of the fire, at around 6.20am, and sent forensics officers to examine the scene.County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) said: “We were alerted at 6.08am this morning to reports of a fire in a cemetery on Broom...
HEALTH SERVICES
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
BBC

Goldthorpe: Firefighters tackle barn blaze at farm

About 30 firefighters have spent the night tackling a barn fire at a farm in South Yorkshire. Six fire engines were called to the blaze off Barnsley Road in Goldthorpe at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the barn full of hay was "well...
ACCIDENTS

