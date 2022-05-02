ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Suspect Shot After Firing At Officers Following Domestic Complaint

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAIN CITY – A male suspect remains in the hospital after he threw shots at local law enforcement officers and was in return shot by officers who were responding to a domestic complaint in Plain City late Saturday evening. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident....

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

Crime & Safety
