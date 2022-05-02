ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiram, GA

UPDATE: Missing grandma who vanished on way to rental car shop found safe

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Juanita Smalls (Hiram Police Department)

UPDATE:

Mrs. Smalls has been found safe.

Hiram police are searching for a 73-year-old grandmother who vanished on the way to a rental car shop Sunday.

Police said Juanita Smalls was last seen at a RaceTrac on Wendy Bagwell Road around 1 p.m. Smalls was supposed to follow her daughter to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway.

Her daughter waited for her at the store for 40 minutes but Smalls never arrived. Family members talked to her over the phone and she told them she’d gotten turned around on Hiram-Suide Road.

Around 2:30, Smalls talked to her grandson and told him she was joyriding, but almost home. Family members continued to call her but she didn’t answer.

Around 8 p.m., Smalls told family members she was going to meet someone in Atlanta. Her grandson heard a man’s voice in the background and the phone disconnected.

Family members said Smalls is in the early stages of dementia and has been forgetting things.

Police pinged Smalls’ phone but found that it was dead or turned off.

Smalls’ car, a black Infiniti G35 with tag number RZN4257, was last seen on State Route 19/41 and Johnson Road in Atlanta around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Smalls was last seen wearing a sheer white shirt, a black tank top and white pants. She’s described as being 5 foot 6 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Smalls’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Hiram Police Department at 770-943-3087 x 2011 or CIDTIPS@hiram-ga.gov.

Tara Grinstead murder case: Long-await trial for Ryan Duke begins Monday

