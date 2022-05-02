Salem mayor discusses funding for police body-worn cameras
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Big things are happening in Salem, and we’re not just talking about what’s happening in the legislature.
Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett joined AM Extra to share updates on the city government level. Bennett touched on the infrastructure bond and the funding toward Salem policing to test and acquire body cameras.
