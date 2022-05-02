ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem mayor discusses funding for police body-worn cameras

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Big things are happening in Salem, and we’re not just talking about what’s happening in the legislature.

Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett joined AM Extra to share updates on the city government level. Bennett touched on the infrastructure bond and the funding toward Salem policing to test and acquire body cameras.

larry
2d ago

the sad truth is, police control the power button, sound and footage. Police videos need to be in the hands of a 3rd independent party to protect all involved.

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

