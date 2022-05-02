Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for April 25-May 1. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com .

Sam Boyer, Fayetteville boys track and field

The junior set the 6A-West Conference record in the 3,200 (9:33.49), breaking the mark of 9:33.93 by Fayetteville’s Jim Willis in 1995.

Dawson Welch, Springdale Har-Ber boys track and field

The junior set the 6A-West Conference mark in the 800 (1:54.08), breaking the mark of 1:55.06 set by Fayetteville’s Camren Welch in 2018.

Landon Grigg, Bentonville West baseball

Grigg struck out 10 and thew a one-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Fort Smith Southside.

Hudson Betts, Fayetteville boys track and field

The junior set the 6A-West Conference record in the 1,600 at 4:15.23, breaking the mark of 4:16.02 by Rogers’ Cameron Efurd in 2009.

Hannah Estes, Fayetteville girls track and field

The junior set the 6A-West Conference record in the pole vault at 12-5, breaking the record of 12-4 by Bentonville’s Isabel Neal in 2017.

Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville boys track and field

The senior set the conference record in the 110 hurdles at 13.80, breaking the mark of 14.33 by Russellville’s Shannon Sidney in 1993.

Yajaira Alvarado, Jonesboro girls soccer

The senior scored 4 goals in a 10-1 victory over Paragould.

Seth Bishop, Nettleton baseball

The junior threw a 6-inning, no-hitter in a 11-0 victory over West Memphis.

Ryker Acebo, Jonesboro baseball

The senior struck out 7 in a 11-0 victory over Paragould.

Maddox Morrison, Jonesboro baseball

The junior went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and an RBI in a 11-0 victory over Paragould.

Caleb Anderson, Shiloh Christian baseball

The senior threw 7 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts while walking 2 and allowing 3 hits in a 8-1 victory over Prairie Grove.

Cade Collins, Brookland baseball

The junior went 4-for-6 with a home run and 2 RBI in a 3-2 loss to Valley View.

Reece Tarini, Little Rock Christian baseball

The junior threw 4 no-hit innings while striking out 11 of 13 batters in a 15-0 victory over Central Arkansas Christian.

Samantha De Luca, Episcopal Collegiate girls soccer

The junior had 5 goals in a 16-0 victory over Hermitage.

Layne Keck, Episcopal Collegiate boys soccer

The senior had 2 goals and 1 assist in a 3-1 victory over Hermitage.

Cooper Terry, Sheridan softball

The freshman struck out 12 in a 10-0 5-inning, no-hitter victory over Star City.

Brinkley Moreton, Lincoln softball

The freshman went 6-for-7 with 3 home runs in 2 games with 15 RBI, including 10 in one game. She also struck out 11 in a 5-inning, 1 hitter.

Elana Scott, Benton softball

The senior allowed one hit and struck out 7 in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-1 victory over Bentonville

Alyssa Houston, Benton softball

The junior struck out 5 of 7 batters and hit a 2-run home run in a 5-1 victory over Bentonville.

Rylan Ray, Booneville baseball

The sophomore went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI in a 13-4 victory over Hackett.

Gavin Alveti, Harding Academy baseball

The senior struck out 9 in 7 innings and allowed 4 hits in a 8-0 victory over Rose Bud.

Damari Smith, Fort Smith Northside boys track and field

The junior won the 100 (10.65) and 200 (21.36) at the Class 6A Central Conference Meet in Little Rock.

Grace Lueders, Rogers girls track and field

The senior won the 100 (12.68), 200 (25.76) and 400 (57.65) at the Class 6A West Conference Meet in Fayetteville.

Sutton Manatt, Lake Hamilton boys track and field

The senior won the pole vault (15-0) at the 5A-South Conference meet.

Jared Wray, Rose Bud baseball

The junior struck out 14 in 6 1/3 innings with no hits in a 3-2 victory over Pangburn.

Langdon Moorman, Sylvan Hills baseball

The junior did not allow an earned run in a 3-1 victory over Benton while allowing 5 hits in 7 innings.