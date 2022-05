The decision for Kirby Smart to leave Alabama six years ago for a chance at rebuilding his alma mater Georgia has paid off significantly. It was always a gamble, taking over a team in the East and challenging his former boss Nick Saban on and off the field. But looking back on how things have played out so far and two SEC Championships later, I’d say he’s made the most of his opportunity.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO