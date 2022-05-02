ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Weekend virus counts show 4,298 new cases in Virginia

By DOUG THOMPSON
Blue Ridge Muse
 2 days ago

(Daily numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day...

www.blueridgemuse.com

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

None of the nine young children in Alabama who were diagnosed with hepatitis tested positive for COVID-19 despite speculation the virus was behind mysterious cases, CDC report reveals

All of the nine children that were diagnosed with 'mysterious hepatitis' in Alabama in October and November 2021 tested positive for the adenovirus, and none had COVID-19, a new reporter from the CDC reveals. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday afternoon, gives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sciencealert.com

A Dangerous Liver Disease Is Spreading in US Kids, Seemingly Related to a Virus

A dangerous, liver-compromising virus is spreading among kids in the US. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert to healthcare providers, warning that a "cluster" of at least nine unusual pediatric hepatitis cases have been spotted in Alabama in recent months, and there could be more out there nationwide.
ALABAMA STATE
Medical News Today

Hepatitis outbreak in children in US and Europe may be linked to adenovirus

Mysterious cases of serious liver damage or hepatitis in young children have been reported in 12 countries, including the U.S. and the U.K. Health officials say there have been at least 169 cases and one death, and 17 children required liver transplants. Health officials report that the outbreak may be...
Fox News

CDC warns mysterious pediatric hepatitis outbreak could be linked to adenovirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network Health Advisory regarding a possible link between a mysterious cluster of children with hepatitis, which is inflammation of the liver, and a virus known as adenovirus, according to a recent press release. "This health advisory serves to...
The Independent

Colorado prisoner becomes first confirmed US case of H5 bird flu contracted at poultry farm

A Colorado prisoner who had been working at a commercial chicken farm has tested positive for bird flu, the first confirmed case in the United States from a recent global outbreak.The inmate, aged under 40, was exposed to infected poultry while working at a processing plant in Montrose County as part of a work-release programme, state health authorities say.He had recovered after experiencing mild symptoms including fatigue, and had been isolated from other prisoners and treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir, they added.No other cases have been detected, and Colorado officials say the risk to the public is low,...
AGRICULTURE
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
WebMD

Hepatitis Outbreak in Children: What to Know

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified more than 20 severe cases in the United States, specifically in Alabama, Delaware, Illinois, New York, and North Carolina. In Wisconsin, one infant died of the disease. Of the worldwide cases, 17 have required a liver transplant. While severe hepatitis with acute liver...
WISCONSIN STATE

