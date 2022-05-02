ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Thunderbirds flying over Las Vegas May 9

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0H2p_0fQTEPz600

The Thunderbirds are flying home to Nellis Air Force Base on May 9 and will celebrate with a flyover of Las Vegas.

The formation flyover will be seen at approximately 12:30 p.m., a U.S. Air Force public information officer said.

"Las Vegas is our home," said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, who leads Thunderbird 1. "This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force."

The U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron is returning from a deployment to Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Updates on the squadron's arrival to Las Vegas will be posted on the Thunderbirds' Twitter account, officials said.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report stated that the flyover would happen on Monday, May 2. A U.S. Air Force public information officer originally provided that date, but the agency later issued a correction and said the flyover will happen on May 9.

Comments / 5

Related
TheStreet

A New Type of Casino Coming to Las Vegas

The biggest players in Las Vegas -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report -- go broad intentionally. They want to lure as many tourists, businesspeople, and even locals to their megaresorts. Once inside, they offer specific experiences designed for more narrow audiences, but even those tend to be in very broad strokes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Takes Over Doomed Former Hotel

The Las Vegas Strip has more than just casinos. Sure, that famous 4.2-mile section of road gets its identity from the towering Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report, and the other iconic casinos, offer so much more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
New Mexico State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Could grasshoppers make a comeback in Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The invasion of grasshoppers that took over parts of the Las Vegas valley back in 2019 is still a recent memory for many. 8 News Now spoke with experts to find out if the incident could make a return this year. Miles Reynolds lives in the northwest valley and tells 8 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Air Base#Thunderbirds#Nellis Air Force Base#U S Air Force#Holloman Air Force Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox5 KVVU

Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead

Couple married on flight to Las Vegas thanks to Southwest crew and passengers. A couple from Oklahoma City said their ‘I do’s’ midair on a flight to Vegas after their connecting flight was canceled. Updated: 1 hour ago. Teachers and school administrators are signing up for self-defense...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Billionaire NBA Owner Plans New Las Vegas Strip High-End Casino

Most of the new hotel casino development plans on the Las Vegas Strip lately have centered on the North Strip, between The Strat and the Wynn Resort properties. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, which own over a dozen properties on The Strip, expect to see most of their newest competition in upcoming years to come from the North Strip. (While their operations are based on the Central and South Strip).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Michele Fiore injured in Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Councilwoman Michele Fiore was hospitalized after a car crash in Las Vegas Monday night. Fiore’s campaign team sent a press release stating that Fiore was taken to UMC Trauma for “emergency treatment, bloodwork and a CAT Scan.” The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. near Centennial Parkway and Tenaya Way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Examiner

Children find WWII explosive in Nevada desert

Children in Nevada survived an attempt to open an explosive dating back to World War II. The children were playing in the desert near Boulder City when they dug up a "suspicious device" on Monday, according to the Boulder City Police Department. The children initially thought the item to be an old can of food and attempted to open it, but upon seeing the label inside identifying the item as an explosive, they brought it to their parents, who then called the police.
BOULDER CITY, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy