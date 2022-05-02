ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Djokovic compares Wimbledon ban on Russian players to his inability to play in Australia

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Tennis star Novak Djokovic on Sunday compared Wimbledon’s decision to forbid Russian and Belarusian players from competing to him being barred from playing the Australian Open earlier this year because he was unvaccinated.

“It’s not the same thing, but going through something similar earlier this year for myself, it’s frustrating knowing that you’re not able to play,” Djokovic said.

Wimbledon announced the ban last month, saying “it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships,” amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Djokovic had previously called the ban “crazy,” adding “when politics interferes with sport, the result is not good.” He reiterated that stance over the weekend.

“I still stand by my position that I don’t support the [Wimbledon] decision. I think it’s just not fair, it’s not right, but it is what it is,” the 21-time Grand Slam champion said, according to ESPN.

In January, Djokovic was asked to leave Australia, after being denied entry into the country due to an issue with his visa and vaccine requirements.

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal also spoke out against Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players on Sunday.

“I think it’s very unfair to my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. In that sense it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war,” Nadal told reporters at the Madrid Open.

Women’s Tennis Association President Steve Simon has also criticized the decision, and suggested the body may challenge it.

The tournament is scheduled to run from June 27 to July 10.

