Anniston Police Statistics 04/25/22 to 05/01/22

 2 days ago

May 2, 2022

Below are the stats for the Anniston Police Department for the week of 04/25/22 to 05/01/22. Anniston officers answered a total of 1019 calls for service. There were 112 criminal incident and offense reports taken. There were 49 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 11 felony arrests. There were 36 misdemeanor arrests and 11 traffic accidents. There were 253 traffic stops and 52 citations issued. 34 warrants were serviced this week and 13 animals were picked up. No animal citations were issued. With the Street Crimes Department there were five felony arises, three misdemeanor arrests and ten warrants served.

Calhoun County Journal

Fatal Crash Involving Anniston Man

Per the Alabama Law Enforcment Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 9:27 p.m. Friday, April 29, has claimed the life of an Anniston man. Eric D. Oden, 30, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Alabama 21 when the 2003 Lexus ES300 he was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Ford Edge driven by Elizabeth Wood, 33, of Hueytown. Oden was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash which occurred near the 237 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Munford, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Anniston Police Seize 32 Grams of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

Anniston, AL – On May 2, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, the Anniston Police Department saw a pick-up truck towing a trailer with no tag. Officers initiated a traffic stop and identified William Brian Wilson as the driver. During the officer’s interaction they detected an odor of marijuana and began questioning Wilson about it. The officer’s requested that Wilson and his passenger, identified as Tamira Lashay Cox, exit the vehicle where they requested Wilson’s consent to search the truck. Wilson allowed the officers to conduct a search of his vehicle and 32 grams of methamphetamine was located as was additional paraphernalia; in Alabama any amount over 28 grams is considered to be trafficking.
