Anniston Police Statistics 04/25/22 to 05/01/22

Anniston, AL – On May 2, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, the Anniston Police Department saw a pick-up truck towing a trailer with no tag. Officers initiated a traffic stop and identified William Brian Wilson as the driver. During the officer’s interaction they detected an odor of marijuana and began questioning Wilson about it. The officer’s requested that Wilson and his passenger, identified as Tamira Lashay Cox, exit the vehicle where they requested Wilson’s consent to search the truck. Wilson allowed the officers to conduct a search of his vehicle and 32 grams of methamphetamine was located as was additional paraphernalia; in Alabama any amount over 28 grams is considered to be trafficking.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO