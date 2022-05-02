ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gift of 200 Pieces of Artwork to Brandywine River Museum Adds to Wyeth Treasure

N.C. Wyeth's Blind Pew from Treasure Island, one of the art gifts to the Brandywine.Image via Brandywine River Museum of Art.

The Brandywine River Museum in Chadds Ford, already considered a showcase museum for the art of Andrew Wyeth, will now be gifted 200 more pieces of artwork by his family and friends, writes Stephan Salisbury for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The collection includes 40 works by Andrew Wyeth’s father, N.C. Wyeth. That makes the Brandywine museum the largest holder of N.C. Wyeth images anywhere.

The artwork was donated by the Andrew Wyeth Foundation for American Art. 

Also, the museum now has a collection-sharing arrangement with the foundation and the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Maine, where Wyeth and his family spent summers.

The collection-sharing arrangement will bring a fresh perspective to Andrew Wyeth’s work and life.

Most notable is a major exhibition a few years back that looked at Wyeth’s work depicting his Black neighbors in a Chadds Ford area known as “Little Africa.”

Wyeth’s work “brought to light the stories of the African American community in Chadds Ford that lived around Mother Archie’s Church because Wyeth’s works are the surviving documentation of their stories,”  said Virginia Logan, executive director of the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about this additional collection of N.C. Wyeth paintings and the new collection-sharing agreement.

