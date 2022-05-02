National Transportation Board releases findings on Red Line death
By Bella diGrazia
BOSTON (WHDH) - The victim was dragged 105 feet at the Broadway MBTA station and a fault in the door’s control system was identified, investigators said. The incident happened early morning on April 10, and the victim was identified as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin. The National Transportation Board (NTSB), while noting this...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
A motorist sitting at a red light in Venice, Florida, watched in disbelief as a 10-foot alligator crawled across several traffic lanes, then vanished under his truck. That’s not the strangest part. Apparently, the gator was too chubby to squeeze through easily. “When he was probably three-quarters of the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
Operator "mis-adjustments" on an Orlando, Florida, amusement park ride were a contributing factor when a teen slid out of his seat and fell to his death last month, officials said Monday. Tyre Sampson, 14, of Missouri, died March 24 after plunging from the Free Fall attraction at ICON Park, officials...
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen. Melody J. Thompson, 13, was last seen at her mother’s residence in Hamilton on Sunday morning. She was wearing a...
An Ontario driver was reportedly hit with a hefty fine for driving without a renewed licence plate in Quebec, even though the Ontario government granted an extension to get them renewed at the time. Per CBC News, Barbara Francis visited Gatineau Park in early March, then weeks later received a...
PHOENIX (AP) — An autopsy says a Mexican woman found hanging on the border wall in southern Arizona choked to death in an accident when she became entangled in climbing gear. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s report conducted for the Cochise County Sheriff’s office said Griselda Anais Verduzco Armenta,...
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man died in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New London County town of Colchester on Middletown Road near Miles Standish Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police. An eastbound 2018 Subaru...
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (5/04; 3:50 p.m.) — Broken Arrow Police (BAPD) announced Wednesday afternoon they arrested the 17-year-old student who was under investigation for bringing a gun to Broken Arrow High School in his car. The student will be booked into the Juvenile Bureau of the...
