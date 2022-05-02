ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mortgage Woes: See How Much Deeper Delco Homeowners Will Have to Pay

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDqna_0fQTDxlT00
Image via Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash.

Better ask for a raise because it will take 17% more income this year to make that monthly mortgage payment, according to a new Redfin report.

And that’s one of the lowest increases for major metropolitan regions in the U.S., writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Mortgage rates, and monthly payments, have increased because of a rise in housing prices and interest rates.

Nationally, the average year-over-year increase in March was more like 24.2%, Redfin reported.

The Philadelphia market increase is the second-lowest in the U.S. in the top 50 metros.  Only Pittsburgh’s was lower.

Locally, the median home sales price over the last year jumped 2.3%.  National, home values increased 17.3%.

The median mortgage payment in the Philadelphia area in March was $1,227 per month, on a home with 5% down. That number is up 17.1% from $1,048 a year ago.

Buyers in the Philadelphia area need to earn just over $49,000 per year to make regular mortgage payments on a typical house in the region. That’s up from the nearly $42,000 that homebuyers needed in March 2021.

Redfin did not include Montgomery County in its data and tracks the county separately.

Read more at the Philadelphia Business Journal about mortgage payment increases.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

‘Simply Too Expensive’: These Are the Biggest Reasons Renters Aren’t Buying Homes Right Now

American renters are having a hard time breaking into the red-hot housing market, and the explanation is simple: buying a house is just too expensive. Of 1,500 renters surveyed by real estate brokerage Redfin in March, 32% said they rent rather than own their homes because they can’t afford to buy a home where they want to live. Saving for a down payment is also a major obstacle, with 30% of people citing that as a barrier to buying. One in five renters said they aren’t looking to buy because they have a "good deal" compared to the significant expense of a home purchase, according to Redfin.
HOUSE RENT
TheStreet

Homeowners Are Doing a Lot Better Than Homebuyers

The past two years haven’t been kind to Americans who are looking to buy a home or who are renting places to live, as home prices and rents have exploded. But it’s been a great time to be a homeowner. Over the past two years, people in that category have seen their wealth rise $6 trillion excluding rental properties, according to The New York Times, citing a Federal Reserve study.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

70% of new homeowners have at least one regret about their purchase, survey finds

As mortgage costs continue to rise alongside home prices, some buyers are dealing with another problem: regret. Among recent home buyers, 70% have at least one regret, according to recent survey by HomeLight, an online real estate marketplace, which polled 1,620 people across the U.S. earlier this year. One of the top regrets — cited by roughly 1 in 5 of those surveyed — was underestimating the total cost of buying a home.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Philadelphia, PA
Business
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Mortage#Tierra Mallorca
FOXBusiness

Workers changing jobs are receiving massive pay increases, analysis shows

Americans who switched jobs this year are often receiving double-digit pay increases, according to a new survey, underscoring how the tightest labor market in years has empowered workers – while also fueling inflation. A new ZipRecruiter survey shows that 64.2% of recently hired Americans received a pay raise at...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Your credit card debt is about to get a lot more expensive

Credit card debt is creeping up as consumers face rising prices almost across the board. The Federal Reserve's next rate hike will only make it more expensive to carry a balance. Consumers are putting more purchases on plastic — and paying more for the privilege. Rising prices have caused...
CREDITS & LOANS
CBS Minnesota

Biden: 40,000 Borrowers Could Have Student Loans Dismissed, Aid For 3.6 Million More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tiffany Calhoun and her husband have been chipping away at $70,000 of student loans for over a decade. Right now they pay $400 a month. “It feels like it’s one thing that’s never going away,” Calhoun said. “I definitely think something needs to be done.” According to the Education Data Initiative, more than 43 million Americans have federal student debt with loans topping more than $1.7 trillion. This week the Department of Education says it will be taking two major steps to address what it calls historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan programs. A review found some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Philly

City Of Philadelphia Reopens First-Time Homebuyer Assistance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re getting ready to buy a home in Philadelphia, the city wants to help cover some of the costs. They’re offering first-time homebuyers up to $10,000, or 6% of the purchase price, whichever is less. You can use it for the down payment or closing costs. The city first closed the program back in 2020 when it ran out of money. Click here to see if you are eligible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy