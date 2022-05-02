ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Navy sailor sends Mother's Day wishes to mom back in Middle Tennessee

By Adrian Mojica
fox17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Navy sailor is wishing his mother in Tennessee a happy Mother's Day as he serves aboard the USS Momsen. Petty Officer 3rd Class Cristian Vitervo asked to...

fox17.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSMV

Middle Tennessee lottery players cash in with winning tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people who bought lottery tickets in Middle Tennessee were big winners after drawings made on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Lottery. A lottery player who purchased a Powerball ticket in La Vergne won $50,000 on Saturday night. The Powerball winner matched four out of vie white balls plus the red Powerball. The person bought the winning ticket at Vero Mero Market, 564 Waldron Rd.
LA VERGNE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Lebanon, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Lebanon, TN
Society
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tennessee

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Middle Tennessee#Sailor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WBIR

TVA worker dies at job site in Middle Tennessee

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — An employee of the Tennessee Valley Authority passed away on April 20 while on the job, according to officials. TVA officials told News4, a sister station in Nashville, that lineworker Joe Brown died on duty at a job site in Cheatham County. The circumstances of his death are still being investigated.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Neighbors rattled after large party at Robertson Co. Airbnb

The Vanderbilt University Police Department is investigating a sexual assault on Wednesday evening. More than 40 people stepped forward for public comment at Thursday’s Metro Transportation and Licensing Commission meeting, in which they discussed entertainment vehicle regulations. Thursday Evening News Update from News 4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Nashville, Tennessee?

Nashvillle, Tennessee is the country music capital of the world, and with all that culture, you know that the food is bound to be good. The barbecue is one of the hallmarks of the Nashville community, and there are many great places to get some tasty BBQ. But ribs are one of my favorite cuts of meat, and finding the right barbecued ribs can be quite a task.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy