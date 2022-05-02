Symphony in C holds Brass Concert of American Masters on May 15

Y.A.L.E. School welcomes everyone to the Keynote Session of the 2022 Spring Speaker Series, featuring award-winning speaker and bestselling author Dr. Kerry Magro on April 26 at 7 p.m.. Non-verbal at 2 ½ years old and diagnosed with autism at age 4, Magro went on to earn his doctorate degree, found his own company and author three books, including his latest, “Autistics on Autism,” the personal journeys of individuals with ASD. He has made more than 600 appearances nationwide, including on NBC, CBS, FOX, TED Talks and more. In this special Y.A.L.E. School event, he will speak about his experiences, and inspire those with autism – or any life challenge – to pursue their dreams.
