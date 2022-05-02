ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Symphony in C holds Brass Concert of American Masters on May 15

By Submitted Content
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 15, Members of New Jersey’s Symphony in C return to Croft Farm for a Brass Concert of American Masters. This afternoon concert takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. and will feature the music of...

