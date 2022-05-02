Man injured in Sunday shooting on Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento, police say

A man was shot and injured Sunday evening in Sacramento’s Gardenland neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Northgate Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. following multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Chad Lewis said.

One victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lewis said.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was available, according to Lewis.