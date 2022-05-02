ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Highway Patrol graduates 16 new troopers

By For the Weekly
 3 days ago
Members of the 155th Basic State Highway Patrol School shown during the graduation ceremony in Raleigh on April 29.

RALEIGH – The State Highway Patrol swore in 16 new troopers — including Demetrice Davis, who will serve in Wake Forest — at an April 29 ceremony held for the 155th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony concluded 12 weeks of demanding courses which encompassed 471 training hours aimed at preparing these new troopers for a career of service to the state of North Carolina.
The ceremony was held outdoors on the grounds of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Raleigh. Associate Justice Michael R. Morgan of the North Carolina Supreme Court administered the oath of office.
Guest speaker Jane Ammons Gilchrist, NC Department of Public Safety chief of staff, offered congratulatory remarks to the graduating class.
Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., the 28th commander of the State Highway Patrol, was the keynote speaker.
“Each of you are embarking on a career that offers a promise to have a positive impact on the communities you will serve,” Johnson said. “I am confident that each of you are up to the challenges ahead. Your training has prepared you for the start of this journey, but the training and mentorship you will receive in your assigned districts will be equally vital.”
These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on May 25 to begin a demanding field training program.

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties.

