Pro Wrestling Exec Honors Former Chester Man’s Bond With Brother by Keeping a Promise

Image via 6abc.

Tyler Williams, aka Sooplex, a pro-wrestling social media influencer on TikTok , was close to his brother Marquise growing up in Chester, writes Brock Koller for 6abc.com.

He lost his older brother this past October.

That night, Williams, who bonded with his brother over pro wrestling, took comfort watching AEWRampage with his 11-year-old nephew.

Williams later tweeted about it.

It found its way to then Executive Vice President of AEW Cody Rhodes, who tweeted back:

“I’m very sorry for your loss and pain … Would you guys like to come to a show near ya’ sometime?” Rhodes asked.

But then, Rhodes ended up leaving AEW and going over to WWE.

In an updated tweet, Williams said he was having trouble explaining to his nephew why they weren’t going to the AEW event in Philadelphia.

Ten minutes later, Rhodes tweeted him back with tickets for AEW and a May 7 WWE event.

Williams was floored.

“How I was brought up in the game, that’s a matter of keeping your word. And a matter of … a family hitting some hard times,” Rhodes said.

Wiliams tweeted Rhodes how much it meant to him and his family that he’d do such a selfless kind act.