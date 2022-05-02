ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive-by shooting leaves teen boy hurt in south Phoenix neighborhood

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a shooter after a teenage male was left injured early Monday morning. Officers were called to...

