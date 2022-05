Pearl Jam launched their 2022 tour in San Diego last night, marking their first live performance of the year. Singer Eddie Vedder began the concert with a solo performance of Warren Zevon's "Keep Me in Your Heart," and then introduced the show's opener, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who played with his solo band Pluralone before joining Pearl Jam for the rest of the evening. (Klinghoffer will perform with the band for the entirety of the tour.)

