8 things to know about new Jets WR Garrett Wilson

By Tyler Calvaruso
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQM0f_0fQT9P7g00

The Jets landed a new weapon for Zach Wilson early in the 2022 NFL draft, selecting Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th pick.

Wilson was the most productive pass-catcher in a loaded Buckeyes receiver room in 2021 and played his way to the top of the draft in the process. New York had been looking for another top target all offseason. Wilson profiles as a player who can develop into that role sooner rather than later.

Let’s get to know the second half of the newly-formed Wilson tandem.

Rooted in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPrZ0_0fQT9P7g00
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Wilson moved to Texas when he was in middle school, but his roots trace all the way back to the place he played college football. Wilson grew up in Ohio and decided to return to the state to suit up for the Buckeyes over numerous other offers, including one from each prominent program in Texas.

Buddies with Baker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlO5i_0fQT9P7g00
AP Photo/John Locher

Wilson played his high school football at Texas powerhouse Lake Travis — the same school Baker Mayfield attended. Wilson and Mayfield didn’t get the chance to play together in high school, but they have gotten to know each other. Wilson said at the draft combine in February that he and Mayfield have worked out together in Ohio.

Basketball background

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1RDJ_0fQT9P7g00
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Wilson was a star on the hardwood during his time at Lake Travis, playing on the AAU circuit and receiving interest and offers from multiple Division I programs. Wilson told Cleveland.com in 2020 that he would have been playing basketball in college if it was up to him, but he wasn’t blessed in the area that helps a hooper take his game to the next level.

“Size just didn’t bless me,” Wilson said.

Fortunately for Wilson, his six-foot frame hasn’t been a hindrance on the gridiron. In fact, it’s a big reason why he’s been so successful up to this point.

Modeling his game after a Jets killer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5MZd_0fQT9P7g00
Syndication: Florida Times-Union

Stevie Johnson frequently gave the Jets headaches when he played for the Bills from 2008-2013. New York’s secondary had difficulty slowing Johnson down at times, as his quickness was simply too much to handle. Wilson sees some of himself in Johnson given his overall skill set and hardwood history.

“He kind of had like a basketball background,” Wilson said. “He was elusive. I liked the way he played the game.”

Learning from the best

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPaiV_0fQT9P7g00
AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Johnson isn’t the only wide receiver Wilson has watched in an effort to build on his game. Wilson has kept an eye on some of the NFL’s best, including Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, learning from their tape and watching closely to see what he can add to his own repertoire.

“There’s so many good receivers in the league,” Wilson said. “Being a young dude that wants to be as good as I can be, I’m trying to take something from all their games.”

Almost top of his class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIc50_0fQT9P7g00
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Wilson was one of four five-star wide receiver recruits in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports. Jadon Haselwood, who now plays at the University of Arkansas, was the only pass-catcher ranked ahead of him. Wilson checked in ahead of Drake London, Jameson Williams and Treylon Burks — all of whom were also drafted in the first round of this year’s draft.

Consistency is key

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycr4p_0fQT9P7g00
Syndication: Columbus Dispatch

Wilson was the epitome of consistency during his final season at Ohio State, catching at least five passes in nine games and topping the 100-yard mark five times. Wilson’s consistency eventually landed him in the Ohio State record books, as he became the first receiver in program history to have four straight games with at least 100 receiving yards. It’s safe to assume the Jets won’t have to worry about Wilson falling into the boom or bust category based on those numbers.

Valuable versatility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F60b1_0fQT9P7g00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson can do it all when it comes to his ability to line up in the slot and out wide. He caught 43 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns in the slot in 2020 before splitting outside and catching 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021.

“That’s something that [as] a receiver, taking a lot of pride in what I do, I wanted to have that in my game,” Wilson said at the draft combine. “Moving back outside was good for my development, seeing DBs up in my face, longer cornerbacks, I feel like that translates everywhere. So I feel like I can do both for sure.”

