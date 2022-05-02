Naomi Judd’s death puts spotlight on mental illness struggles

Two days after Naomi Judd's daughters Ashley Judd, 54, and Wynonna Judd, 57, announced the star had passed away at age 76, multiple sources told PEOPLE that it was ruled a suicide. The sisters hinted at the cause of death when they first revealed the tragedy via an Instagram post."Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered," they wrote. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."The late singer had been very candid...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO