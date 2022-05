St. Johns County has approved new voting precincts, and all registered voters will receive a new voter information card in the mail. Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes said she expects the new cards, which "will reflect the new districts, precincts and Election Day polling places in preparation for the Aug. 23 primary election," to be mailed in the first week of June.

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO