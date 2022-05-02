NFL Draft 2022: Here’s every player the Cowboys drafted

With nine total picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cowboys addressed needs from free agency, selecting a wide receiver and two offensive linemen. (David Becker/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys had nine total draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including the No. 24 pick in the first round and four selections in the fifth round. The Cowboys came into the draft with a number of needs after losing key starters on offense and defense in the offseason. Dallas addressed those needs, choosing multiple pass catchers, offensive linemen and defensive players.

Here’s every player the Cowboys drafted in this year’s NFL Draft

Round 1, No. 24

Tyler Smith

Offensive Tackle, Tusla

Round 2, No. 56

Sam Williams

Linebacker, Ole Miss

Round 3, No. 88

Jalen Tolbert

Wide Receiver, South Alabama

Round 4, No. 129

Jake Ferguson

Tight End, Wisconsin

Round 5, No. 155

Matt Waletzko

Offensive Tackle, North Dakota

Round 5, No. 167

DaRon Bland

Cornerback, Fresno State

Round 5, No. 176

Damone Clark

Linebacker, Louisiana State University

Round 5, No. 178

John Ridgeway

Defensive Tackle, Arkansas

Round 6, No. 193

Devin Harper

Linebacker, Oklahoma State

The Cowboys needed offensive lineman after two of their starters, Connor Williams and Le’el Collins, left in free agency. They addressed that need with their first pick, choosing Tulsa’s Tyler Smith. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was satisfied with the pick since he felt like Smith was one of the best players in the draft.

"I really think we have a player here that not only has the ability to be a starter, but has position flex, and so we were very fortunate with the 24th pick to get the 16th [best] player in the Draft," Jones said, according to the Cowboys official site .

After losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, Jr., the Cowboys had a need at wide receiver coming into the draft. After six receivers were taken in the first 18 picks, the Cowboys decided to wait until the third round to draft a pass catcher, choosing 6’1, 194 pound South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and set school records with 178 receptions for 3,140 yards during his time in college.

“He's got size; he's extremely intelligent, and the type of player you want to grow in that room because of his intelligence,” said Will McClay, Cowboys vice president of player personnel. “He's an NFL style receiver – body style, size, ability to find space, the ability to play inside and outside, so that versatility made him very attractive.”