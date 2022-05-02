NFL Draft 2022: Here’s every player the Cowboys drafted
The Dallas Cowboys had nine total draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including the No. 24 pick in the first round and four selections in the fifth round. The Cowboys came into the draft with a number of needs after losing key starters on offense and defense in the offseason. Dallas addressed those needs, choosing multiple pass catchers, offensive linemen and defensive players.
Here’s every player the Cowboys drafted in this year’s NFL Draft
Round 1, No. 24
Tyler Smith
Offensive Tackle, Tusla
Round 2, No. 56
Sam Williams
Linebacker, Ole Miss
Round 3, No. 88
Jalen Tolbert
Wide Receiver, South Alabama
Round 4, No. 129
Jake Ferguson
Tight End, Wisconsin
Round 5, No. 155
Matt Waletzko
Offensive Tackle, North Dakota
Round 5, No. 167
DaRon Bland
Cornerback, Fresno State
Round 5, No. 176
Damone Clark
Linebacker, Louisiana State University
Round 5, No. 178
John Ridgeway
Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
Round 6, No. 193
Devin Harper
Linebacker, Oklahoma State
The Cowboys needed offensive lineman after two of their starters, Connor Williams and Le’el Collins, left in free agency. They addressed that need with their first pick, choosing Tulsa’s Tyler Smith. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was satisfied with the pick since he felt like Smith was one of the best players in the draft.
"I really think we have a player here that not only has the ability to be a starter, but has position flex, and so we were very fortunate with the 24th pick to get the 16th [best] player in the Draft," Jones said, according to the Cowboys official site .
After losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, Jr., the Cowboys had a need at wide receiver coming into the draft. After six receivers were taken in the first 18 picks, the Cowboys decided to wait until the third round to draft a pass catcher, choosing 6’1, 194 pound South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and set school records with 178 receptions for 3,140 yards during his time in college.
“He's got size; he's extremely intelligent, and the type of player you want to grow in that room because of his intelligence,” said Will McClay, Cowboys vice president of player personnel. “He's an NFL style receiver – body style, size, ability to find space, the ability to play inside and outside, so that versatility made him very attractive.”
