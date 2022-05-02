ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard timelapse video shows progress saving USS The Sullivans

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
The United States Coast Guard has released a timelapse video that shows the progress that has been made in saving the USS The Sullivans.

On Friday , for the first time since it began to partially sink on April 14 , there was good news on the status of the decommissioned United States Navy Fletcher-class destroyer. Officials said workers have plugged dozens of holes and are now confident that they can refloat it.

"We’re not going to take a victory lap, but we’re very pleased," Paul Marzello, the President and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park said Friday.

New video released by the United States Coast Guard on Friday, which you can watch above, shows the progress that has been made in the effort to drain the water and refloat it.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

