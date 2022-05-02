ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, CO

Small wildfire near Holly on Eastern Plains — now under control — causes power outage

By 91.5 KRCC
cpr.org
 2 days ago

A fire near the town of Holly on Colorado's Eastern Plains caused a power outage that was restored late Sunday night....

www.cpr.org

Phys.org

More evacuations expected near dangerous Southwest wildfires

Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. The biggest fire in the U.S. grew to more than 117 square miles...
LAS VEGAS, NM
CBS Denver

Colorado’s First Tornado Warnings Of 2022 Issued Sunday As Fires Burned In The Same County

DENVER (CBS4) – Southeast Colorado saw a wide range of extremes on Sunday as a wildfire burned near the town of Holly in Prowers County. Strong winds from nearby thunderstorms fanned the flames and created widespread areas of blowing dust. Wildfire north of Holly. Taken by Jackie Leiker 1 mile west of Holly on Highway 50. ⁦@NWSPueblo⁩ #cowx pic.twitter.com/CDakZniIlJ — Christi Stulp (@ChristiStulp) May 2, 2022 Meanwhile, just a matter of miles to the west of that fire, Colorado’s first tornado warnings of the year were issued for northeast Bent County and northwest Prowers County. That storm moved to the east and promoted an additional warning for areas around Lamar, Bristol and Granada. The lightning from the storms sparked additional fires. No tornadoes were reported to the National Weather Service but large hail did fall in the warned areas, including 1.75 inch hail in Bristol. A storm spotter 5 miles north of Lamar reported 1.25 inch hail. I am sitting between an active wildfire and a tornado warning. This is safe right? Lamar, CO #tornado #cowx #wildfire — Tim Slane (@EvilBill_wx) May 2, 2022
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
City
Holly, CO
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
Reuters

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

April 20 (Reuters) - A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north...
ENVIRONMENT
Jackson Hole Radio

Heavy snow delays Yellowstone opening

Due to extremely heavy snow received this week in Yellowstone National Park, the park’s efforts to open interior roads by April 15 has been delayed. Crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms on Tuesday, April 12. Although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule will be altered.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Wildfires Widespread In Parched U.S. Southwest

An unusually large number of wildfires burned across the U.S. Southwest on Friday as a decades-long drought combined with abundant dry vegetation to raise concerns the region faced a harsh burning year. "New Mexico right now has multiple fires going, Arizona has multiple fires going, and that is abnormal for...
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
RUIDOSO, NM
The Independent

Dry Southwest braces for stiffer winds, 'epic' fire danger

Thousands of firefighters continued to slow the advance of destructive wildfires in the Southwestern U.S. but warned they were bracing for the return Friday of the same dangerous conditions that quickly spread the wind-fueled blazes a week ago.At least 166 homes have been destroyed in one rural county in northeast New Mexico since the biggest fire currently burning in the U.S. started racing through small towns east and northeast of Santa Fe on April 22, the local sheriff said.Winds gusting up to 50 mph (80 kph) were forecast Friday in the drought-stricken region. One expert said it's a recipe...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Environment
99.9 The Point

10 Things That Shock People About Moving to Colorado

We may all be one country, but each U.S. state has its own quirks and idiosyncrasies. However, it can be hard to recognize your state's unique characteristics as quirky when you haven't known anything different. How are Colorado natives supposed to know what's "weird" about the Centennial State?. An outsider's...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Rollover Crash On C470 Leaves 2 Dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people died in a rollover crash on C-470 on Saturday afternoon. Colorado State Patrol closed some of the lanes heading west near the Lucent Drive exit. Those lanes reopened at around 6 p.m. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) CSP says one man and a child are the apparent fatalities. Another child were taken to the hospital. CSP previously said a second adult was hospitalized, but they later corrected that information. Officials tell CBS4 only one vehicle was involved in the crash. It’s not clear what caused the vehicle to rollover.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

