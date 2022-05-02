Small wildfire near Holly on Eastern Plains — now under control — causes power outage

DENVER (CBS4) – Southeast Colorado saw a wide range of extremes on Sunday as a wildfire burned near the town of Holly in Prowers County. Strong winds from nearby thunderstorms fanned the flames and created widespread areas of blowing dust. Wildfire north of Holly. Taken by Jackie Leiker 1 mile west of Holly on Highway 50. ⁦@NWSPueblo⁩ #cowx pic.twitter.com/CDakZniIlJ — Christi Stulp (@ChristiStulp) May 2, 2022 Meanwhile, just a matter of miles to the west of that fire, Colorado’s first tornado warnings of the year were issued for northeast Bent County and northwest Prowers County. That storm moved to the east and promoted an additional warning for areas around Lamar, Bristol and Granada. The lightning from the storms sparked additional fires. No tornadoes were reported to the National Weather Service but large hail did fall in the warned areas, including 1.75 inch hail in Bristol. A storm spotter 5 miles north of Lamar reported 1.25 inch hail. I am sitting between an active wildfire and a tornado warning. This is safe right? Lamar, CO #tornado #cowx #wildfire — Tim Slane (@EvilBill_wx) May 2, 2022

