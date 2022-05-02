Man shot and killed in Algiers

According to NOPD, 25-year-old Johnquil Kelley and 24-year-old Alexis Linor are wanted for disturbing the peace, trespassing, and multiple counts of simple battery at a business located in the 1100 block of Saint Mary Street.
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office says they're investigating a homicide after finding a body in a vehicle in the Abita Nursery subdivision. They confirm deputies were dispatched to the area of Pansy and Progress streets, where they were responding to gunshots being heard. When...
A suspected gunman was shot and killed by a police officer on Saturday night, when a gunfight broke out during the family focused Mississippi Mudbug Festival. Officials said that two or three shooters opened fire at around 10pm in and around a vehicle at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.Five people were shot and wounded in the attack including one police officer and four innocent bystanders.Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies who were working the event responded to the scene and an unidentified man was shot and killed.Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said at a press conference late Saturday that...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A man is facing murder charges in the death of a Baton Rouge woman found bound to a steering wheel after a stabbing attack that was streamed on Facebook Live, according to Louisiana authorities. Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the fatal stabbing...
A missing 15-year-old boy has been identified by family members as Kevin Poole days after he tried to save his girlfriend from the Mississippi River. Poole visited a New Orleans park near the river with his girlfriend, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, and her sister, 8-year-old Ally Wilson, on Saturday, according to WWL-TV.
An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A 4-year-old child in Louisiana died on Thursday after her grandmother allegedly forced her to finish off a bottle of whiskey after believing the child could have taken a sip. The Baton Rouge Police said the mother of China Record, 4, watched her drink the over half-full bottle of whiskey, according to Fox affiliate WGMB.
A family spokesperson says a body found Monday in the Mississippi River was one of the missing children who fell near Algiers over a week ago. Dr. Angela Chalk, the family spokesperson, said the body was identified as 15-year-old Kevin Poole. Chalk said Poole was planning for college and was...
SAN ANTONIO — It almost sounds like the beginning of a bad joke -- so, this man walks into a taco shop with a machete in his head ... However, it was no laughing matter Wednesday in San Antonio when a man ran into a nearby taco business after being struck “three to four times” in the back of the head with the weapon, authorities said.
OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A 51-year-old mother of an NYPD officer was pronounced dead at her Queens residence Wednesday afternoon after a shooting, police said. The report came in about 2:26 p.m. Police said they responded to the home on 109th Avenue and found Anna Torres shot multiple times. Torres was shot after a […]
A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
