Philadelphia, PA

$5.2 Billion Chinook Deal From Germany Nearly at Doorstep of Ridley Boeing Plant

 2 days ago

Tony Britt of Oxford exits the cockpit of a Chinook at Boeing in Ridley Park.Image via David M. Warren, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Ridley Boeing plant has come into a potentially lucrative $5.27 billion deal to produce 60 new Chinook CH-47F military helicopters for Germany in its efforts to rearm against potential Russian threats to NATO nations sending weapons to Ukraine, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

No formal announcement has been made. Information on the deal came from German news media.

The newspaper Bild am Sonntag (Sunday Picture) reported April 24 that the government of chancellor Olaf Scholz will present the plan to the German national parliament next week for its approval.

It is the largest Chinook acquisition by a foreign government in recent years.

The Boeing plant is the largest industrial employer in the Philadelphia region, with over 4,600 production workers, engineers and managers.

German mechanics at Airbus would maintain the copters, which will include the ability to refuel by air.

Chancellor Scholz wants to spend $100 billion to upgrade German armed forces as well as send war material to Ukraine.

Scholz picked the Chinooks over General Dynamics Corp’s new but more expensive Sikorsky CH-53K model aircraft.

The first Chinooks will arrive no sooner than 2025.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about this helicopter deal for the Ridley Boeing plant.

