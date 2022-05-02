ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Zealand's Mount Ruapehu shows increased volcanic activity

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mepec_0fQT7yK300

May 2 (UPI) -- The temperature at New Zealand's crater lake Te Wai a-moe has risen about 35 degrees Fahrenheit over the past three days, highlighting continued unrest on Mount Ruapehu and concerning experts about its ongoing volcanic tremors, experts said Monday.

Geoff Kilgour said Mount Ruapehu has shown its strongest volcanic activity "in two decades" with volcanic alert levels remaining at 2. Volcano eruptions are much more likely at Level 2 in than Level 1.

"Over the last week, the level of volcanic tremor has varied, with bursts of strong tremor interspersed by short, periods of weaker tremor," Kilgour said, according to the New Zealand Herald.

"This represents a change in character in the tremor, and the driving processes remain unclear."

Staffers from GNS Science, New Zealand's leading geoscience and isotope research service, have noticed an increased frequency of aerial gas measurements in sampling and a gas measurement flight last week.

"Mount Ruapehu is an active volcano and has the potential to erupt with little or no warning when in a state of elevated volcanic unrest," Kilgour said. "Volcanic Alert Level 2 indicates the primary hazards are those expected during volcanic unrest; steam discharge, volcanic gas, earthquakes, landslides and hydrothermal activity."

Kilgour said the chances for a prolonged eruptive episode or a larger eruption, similar to an episode in 1995-96, though, is unlikely.

"Such an eruption would most likely only follow a sequence of smaller eruptions," Kilgour said.

Comments / 5

JESUS CHRIST
2d ago

Revelations 🌎🌎🌎 GOD ALMIGHTY CREATOR OF EVERYTHING IS COMING FOR HIS PEOPLE AND WEATHER U BELIEVE OR NOT.......ITS GONNA HAPPEN 🌎🌎⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️

Reply(1)
4
Related
natureworldnews.com

Sea Level Rise to Affect New Zealand Sooner than Expected

According to a new study published on Monday, sea levels are rising twice as quickly as previously predicted in areas of New Zealand, putting the country's two major cities at risk decades sooner than planned. Government-Backed Data. Government-backed data collected along the country's coastline showed that certain regions are already...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Ground-Breaking Research: The Earth Beneath Us May Be Shifting – Not Static

Ground-breaking research into the hot structures deep in the Earth suggest they could be much more fluid than once supposed. An article published recently by the prestigious journal, Nature, shows that the deep structure beneath Africa could be just 60 million years old – a fraction of the age previously supposed.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Volcanic Hazards#Earthquake#The New Zealand Herald#Gns Science
BGR.com

An underwater volcano caused 85,000 earthquakes in Antarctica

A long-dormant underwater volcano near Antarctica may have erupted, triggering 85,000 earthquakes in the area. Research stations reported the swarm of earthquakes as early as August 2020. They lasted for several months, subsiding in November of that same year. Since then, researchers have been looking for the cause behind the earthquakes.
ENVIRONMENT
Space.com

Thousands of satellites are polluting Australian skies, and threatening ancient Indigenous astronomy practices

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Karlie Noon, Astronomer, Australian National University. Since time immemorial, Indigenous peoples worldwide have observed, tracked and memorized all the visible objects in the night sky. This ancient star knowledge was...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Australia
LiveScience

The April 30 solar eclipse: When, where and what to expect.

As the new moon passes across our sun April 30, we will get a rare treat: a solar eclipse. Solar eclipses happen when the moon blocks at least a part of the sun, from Earth's perspective. In this case, the moon will bite off as much as 64% of the sun, depending on where you are standing, making this a partial solar eclipse, according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Onboard the Space Station at the End of the World

On Christmas Day 2021, all was quiet aboard the RSV Nuyina. The vessel was holding position in Storm Bay, at the southern end of Australia, only a few miles from shore. The crew were holding their tongues. Every so often, the ship's announcement system would bing bong and the shipmaster's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sciencealert.com

A 'Dead' Sunspot Just Exploded, Launching a Plasma Ball Toward Earth

The "corpse" of a sunspot exploded Monday (April 11), triggering a mass ejection of solar material that is headed in Earth's direction. The explosion comes courtesy of a dead sunspot called AR2987, according to SpaceWeather.com. The sunspot explosion released loads of energy in the form of radiation, which also led to a coronal mass ejection (CME) – explosive balls of solar material – both of which could spur more intense northern lights in Earth's upper atmosphere. The material in that CME is likely to impact Earth on April 14, according to SpaceWeather.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Country diary: A living fossil with a tale to tell

When the 12th Earl of Strathmore, a 19th-century nimby who made an immense fortune from coal, refused to allow trains across his Gibside estate, the North Eastern Railway adopted an expensive alternative route via four viaducts and a cutting. After the line closed in 1962 it became the Derwent Walk Country Park, beloved by ramblers, runners, dog walkers, cyclists, horse riders and birdwatchers.
WORLD
Universe Today

Antarctica Lost an Ice Shelf, but Gained an Island

Collapsing ice shelves on the eastern coast of Antarctica has revealed something never seen before: a landform that might be an island. But this is not the first newly revealed island off the Antarctic coast. A series of islands have appeared as the ice shelves along the continent’s coastline has disintegrated over the past few years.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Satellites over the Amazon capture the choking of the ‘house of God’ by the Belo Monte Dam – they can help find solutions, too

The Xingu River is revered as the “house of God” by the Indigenous people living along its Volte Grande, or Big Bend, in the Brazilian Amazon. The river is essential to their culture and religion, and a crucial source of fish, transportation and water for trees and plants. Five years ago, the Big Bend was a broad river valley interwoven with river channels teaming with fish, turtles and other wildlife. Today, as much as 80% of the water flow is gone. That’s because in late 2015, the massive Belo Monte Dam project began redirecting water from the Xingu River upstream from the...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

NASA simulation suggests some volcanoes might warm climate, destroy ozone layer

A new NASA climate simulation suggests that extremely large volcanic eruptions called "flood basalt eruptions" might significantly warm Earth's climate and devastate the ozone layer that shields life from the sun's ultraviolet radiation. The result contradicts previous studies indicating these volcanoes cool the climate. It also suggests that while extensive...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
350K+
Followers
55K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy