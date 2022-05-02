Residents Bemoan Proposed Development That ‘Will Destroy the Rural Tranquility of Honey Brook’

Image via Jen Samuel, Daily Local News.

Honey Brook Township residents, including the local Amish community, are questioning the need for development on the 176 acres of wetlands where developer D.R. Horton wants to build 141 townhomes and 254 twin units, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.

As one of the least-developed municipalities in Chester County — which makes it prime real estate for developers — Honey Brook is home to Amish farmlands, historic properties, and natural resources.

Horton’s request to build on the two parcels of land at 2351 Chestnut Tree Road and 2207 Horseshoe Pike must still be approved by the Zoning Hearing Board, which is expected to make its decision by May 9.

“How is it possible to remove a woodland area and build 141 townhouses and roads and add parking areas and plant a few sapling trees and keep it still looking like a rural and tranquil woodland?” asked Geraldine McCormick, who lives on Chestnut Tree Road.

She said that the land floods, a public water sewer system would affect private wells already in place, and a development “will destroy the rural tranquility of Honey Brook.”