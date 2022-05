Big things are expected from the Nets franchise, especially after they acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019. So far the duo has not been able to deliver, only winning one playoff series despite having James Harden for one playoff run. That means the franchise's most successful team in its history is the one they had in the early 2000s when they were still in New Jersey and led by Jason Kidd.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO