Musikfest announces country star Kip Moore to headline opening night

By Connor Lagore
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
Musikfest is going heavy on the country in 2022, announcing another headliner from the genre on Monday. Kip Moore will officially kick off Musikfest on Aug. 5, the first day of the 11-day festival, with a...

ArtsQuest announces Levitt Pavilion lineup of free summer concerts

On Sunday, ArtsQuest officials announced an expansive slate of the upcoming summer’s free Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks concerts. Following a performance by Craig Thatcher and Cliff Starkey, the full lineup of free summer shows was rolled out to an eager crowd on Monday morning. The lineup, filled with music spanning multiple genres and even continents, has 49 free shows on the schedule for every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, plus some Sundays, starting May 20 and running through Sept. 11.
Taste of Country

Vince Gill Announces Four-Night Residency at Ryman Auditorium

Vince Gill is heading to Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium for a special residency this August, the venue announced Monday (May 2). The residency will feature four back-to-back shows from Thursday, August 4, through Sunday, August 7. Gill is set to be joined by Wendy Moten on each night. The shows mark the first solo performances Gill has booked at the famed venue since his two-night concert stand in 2007.
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
AL.com

The Judds join Country Music Hall of Fame day after Naomi Judd dies: ‘Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,’ Wynonna says

Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly. The loss of Naomi Judd altered the normally celebratory ceremony, but the music played on, as the genre’s singers and musicians mourned Naomi Judd while also celebrating the four inductees: The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and many more performed their hit songs.
Kip Moore
Willie Nelson
Toby Keith
Kelsea Ballerini
DoYouRemember?

WATCH: The Judds’ Final Performance At The 2022 CMT Music Awards

Prior to her untimely death at 76, Naomi Judd and her daughter Wynonna performed their hit “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. It was their last performance together before Naomi sadly succumbed to her mental illness. Their rendition of the hit proved to be a fan favorite, topping the charts at No. 5 in 1990.
MUSIC
E! News

See Why Stagecoach Headliner Carrie Underwood Is a Fashion Idol

Watch: CMT Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Carrie Underwood & More. Dust off your boots and get ready to rock because Stagecoach 2022 is upon us. After being canceled for two years due the coronavirus pandemic, the country music festival is back at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. and running from April 29 to May 1.
Deadline

Fox Mourns “True Giant” Naomi Judd As The Judds Drama ‘Icon’ Awaits Pickup Decision At The Network

Click here to read the full article. Country icon Naomi Judd, who died suddenly at age 76, and her daughter Wynonna are the subjects of the first installment of Icon, an anthology series in the works at Fox that sets out to profile some of the world’s biggest music legends. The project, from producer Gail Berman and top country music manager Jason Owen, was announced in August 2020, with Naomi and Wynonna Judd as executive producers on the first season which tells their story. Icon was put through Fox’s script-to-series model, with The Morning Show exec producer Adam Milch as writer, executive producer and showrunner....
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's 'dream came true' following major career moment

Carrie Underwood has achieved many goals in her successful career, but nothing could have prepared her for the weekend. The country singer took to Instagram to reveal that she was still on a high following her performance with Axl Rose at the Stagecoach Festival, branding the moment a dream come true.
