Art exhibit celebrates 10th anniversary in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This is the first time this exhibit will be in the U.S. ‘ Indigenous Brilliance ‘ will be celebrating its 10th anniversary and will be displayed at North Fourth Art Center until May 29. It will feature fifteen indigenous artists and designers, all demonstrating the theme of “Culture without Compromise”.

The public will be able to view the latest exhibit Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and during the N4th Theater performances. They are also holding a silent auction during the ARTScrawl event on May 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. which will benefit the organization. For more information, visit https://indigenousbrilliance.wordpress.com/news/ .

