Braintree, MA

A Massachusetts Dave and Buster’s temporarily lost liquor license after patrons served 27 drinks in 90 minutes

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Dave and Buster’s in Massachusetts had its liquor license suspended for a two-day period last week after officials said the bartender over-served a group to the tune of 27 drinks in an hour-and-a-half. The March 5 incident at the Braintree restaurant and arcade prompted police to place...

www.masslive.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
