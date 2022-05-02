ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC data shows flu cases at ‘minimal’ level in Tennessee

By Alicia Patton
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New data provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention shows that the flu is hardly a concern for Tennesseans this year.

It’s a lingering concern all parents have each school year- the flu. However, new CDC data reveals that Tennessee is just not seeing it this year. The CDC’s latest nationwide map shows that Tennessee is now in the ‘minimal’ category when it comes to flu levels being reported nationwide.

Nashville Zoo ‘keeping an eye’ on Avian Flu

The data is based on a state-by-state basis and ranked into five categories: minimal, low, moderate, high and very high. The CDC collects, compiles, and analyzes influenza activity alongside local health departments to find out where flu activity is occurring, determine what influenza viruses are circulating, detect changes in flu cases and measure the impact of the flu on hospitalizations and deaths.

Every state is currently reporting ‘low’ or ‘minimal’ levels with the exception of Massachusetts and Colorado which are reporting moderate levels and New Mexico which is reporting very high levels.

According to the CDC, from October 1, 2021, to April 23, 2022, the United States has seen an estimated 3,200- 9,400 flu deaths reported in the preliminary flu season.

