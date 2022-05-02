UTSA's Spencer Burford, Tariq Woolen selected in NFL Draft

UTSA defensive back Tariq Woolen (38) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

It was an eventful weekend for two former star football players from the University of Texas at San Antonio . For the first time in program history, two Roadrunners were selected in the same NFL Draft on Saturday, April 30.

Offensive lineman Spencer Burford was picked by the San Francisco 49ers with the 29th pick in the 4th round (No. 134 overall), while cornerback Tariq Woolen was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks with the 10th selection in the 5th round (No. 153 overall).

Woolen and Burford join Marcus Davenport (2018) and David Morgan II (2016) as the only UTSA football players who have heard their names called in the NFL Draft in the 11-year history of the program.

UTSA linebackers Charles Wiley and Clarence Hicks signed with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals as undrafted free agents respectively. Tight end Leroy Watson also signed with the Atlanta Falcons after going undrafted .

UTSA running back Sincere McCormick didn't get drafted but was invited to Seattle's rookie minicamp, according to UTSA .

Burford started 12 games on the line – 11 at left tackle – to help lead UTSA to a 12-2 record, the program's first Conference USA title, a national ranking as high as No. 15, and the program's third bowl game appearance last fall. Burford, a Dave Campbell's Texas Football All-Texas College First Team selection, helped pave the way for an offense that set school records for total yards (6,146), total yards per game (439.0), passing yards (3,577), passing yards per game (255.5), points scored (516), and points per game (36.9).

UTSA offensive linemen Spencer Burford has 16 starts at left guard in his college career, but he showed the ability to hold down the left tackle spot in spot duty last week. (Daniel Dunn / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Burford was one of three Roadrunners to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine last month In Indianapolis. The 6-4, 304-pound San Antonio native received invitations to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He accepted the Senior Bowl invite and earned the start at left tackle for the American Team in the annual all-star game in Mobile, Alabama.

For Woolen, he has impressed many in his journey to the NFL. He ran one of the fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history, running an official 4.26 on his second attempt. Woolen's time tied for the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash by any player at a combine since 2003. The UTSA standout accomplished the goal as one of the biggest cornerbacks in any draft at 6-foot-4⅛ and 205 pounds.

For the Roadrunners, Woolen started nine games at cornerback last season. The Fort Worth native registered 25 total tackles, 17 solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one interception, and a quarterback hurry.

Woolen, a former wide receiver, made the position switch late in the 2019 campaign. Earlier in the year, Woolen recorded 11 feet, five inches in the broad jump and was clocked at 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash, in which he hit 23.33 miles per hour. Those numbers landed Woolen at No. 6 out of 101 players on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List.

