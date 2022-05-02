ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homecoming for Mathieu: Superstar safety reaches deal with the Saints

By Kylee Bond
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Mq0J_0fQT4RQP00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints and Tyrann Mathieu have reached a contract agreement, one that is expected to be announced sometime this week.

A source close to Mathieu confirmed the deal to WGNO Sports.

The decision comes after the safety visited the Saints facility last month. The deal could be for three years.

Mathieu, the former St. Aug Purple Knight, has played in the NFL since 2013.

He was an unrestricted free agent.

A former LSU Tiger, Mathieu was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2011. He has 26 NFL career interceptions, including a career-high 6 in the 2020 season.

He was part of a Kansas City Chiefs team that appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls, defeating the 49ers in February of 2020.

The Saints think they can be Super Bowl contenders, so they landed a Super Bowl champion to help them get there.

This year will be the three-time All-Pro’s 10th NFL season.

Yardbarker

Jarvis Landry Reacts To The Tyrann Mathieu Signing

Landry congratulated Tyrann Mathieu on signing with the New Orleans Saints. The terms of the deal are still unknown, but the former LSU standout gets to play for his hometown team. The All-Pro safety also bolsters the Saints’ secondary which already has Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Daniel Sorensen, and C.J....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Rams Free Agent Target Tyrann Mathieu Signs With Saints

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama. Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with RamDigest.com for up-to-date information on all the moves. MAY 2:...
NFL
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

