61-Year-Old Man Beaten With Firearm During Attempted Robbery in Jackson Heights

Suspect wanted for beating a 61-year-old man with a firearm during an attempted robbery in Jackson Heights April 25 (NYPD)

A 61-year-old man was bashed in the head with a firearm during an attempted robbery in Jackson Heights last week.

The victim was walking in the vicinity of 81st Street and 35th Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. on April 25 when he was approached from behind by a man displaying a firearm.

The suspect asked the victim for money and the 61-year-old man said he had none. The suspect then struck the man multiple times in the head with the firearm and then fled eastbound on 35th Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.