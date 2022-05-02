ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

61-Year-Old Man Beaten With Firearm During Attempted Robbery in Jackson Heights

Queens Post
Queens Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLBGG_0fQT3uvz00
Suspect wanted for beating a 61-year-old man with a firearm during an attempted robbery in Jackson Heights April 25 (NYPD)

A 61-year-old man was bashed in the head with a firearm during an attempted robbery in Jackson Heights last week.

The victim was walking in the vicinity of 81st Street and 35th Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. on April 25 when he was approached from behind by a man displaying a firearm.

The suspect asked the victim for money and the 61-year-old man said he had none. The suspect then struck the man multiple times in the head with the firearm and then fled eastbound on 35th Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Comments / 9

Related
PIX11

Woman shot in head, critically injured in Brooklyn stairwell: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was seriously injured when she was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said. Police found the woman with a gunshot wound in her head in the stairwell of a building along Sterling Place near Rochester Avenue at around 2:45 a.m., according to officials. The 18-year-old victim was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Queens Post

16-Year-Old Girl Groped by Alleged Pervert on 7 Train in Woodside: NYPD

A 16-year-old girl was groped by an alleged pervert on a subway train in Woodside last month, and police released an image Saturday of the suspect wanted for questioning. The victim, police said, was riding on a southbound 7 train near the 52nd Street and Lincoln Avenue subway station at around 8 a.m. when the alleged creep approached her and started talking to her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Jackson Heights#Robbery#Violent Crime#Nypd#Spanish#Crimestoppers
Daily Mail

New surveillance footage shows female Good Samaritan, 36, trying to stop attacker from stealing another woman's cellphone before she is stabbed in the leg at Manhattan subway station

Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop a thief from stealing another woman's cellphone was stabbed in the leg. The video, released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday, shows a 36-year-old female walking down the platform at the 34th Street Herald Square station on Monday shortly after 6pm, when a man with a lime green and black jacket could be seen kneeling down in an apparent attempt to pick something up from the ground.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Teenage girl physically harassed inside subway station: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man physically harassed a teenager inside a Brooklyn subway station Thursday, police said. The 17-year-old girl was on a staircase inside the New Utrecht Avenue station when an unknown man touched her thigh. Afterward, the man fled the station, police said. Police released surveillance footage of the man they are […]
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy