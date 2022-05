So the Mayor now has another shady deal up his sleeve for the taxpayers in Bayonne. First, it was the Marist High School deal. Now, it’s the deal at MOTBY, that was signed 5 years ago but never executed by the purchaser as no money was ever received by the city. That land is significantly more valuable now then 5 years ago, whether it’s $30 million or $60 million dollars more valuable now, makes a large difference. That’s money that can be used to stabilize the tax rate for the city’s property owners. It’s not land to be given away to developers at bargain basement prices, so the mayor can reward friends and campaign contributors.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 16 DAYS AGO