Summer preview: Temperatures heat up in Central Florida

 3 days ago
Temperatures will be climbing in Central Florida this week.

We’ll have a preview of summer, with temperatures near 90 degrees all week.

To start the workweek, we’ll have a high of 89 degrees in Orlando. There’s a 20% chance of a pop-up storm.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll have a 40% better chance of scattered afternoon storms.

We’ll stay hot all the way through the weekend.

Daytime highs on Mother’s Day will near 90 degrees.

