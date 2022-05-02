ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan college cancels classes after ransomware attack

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Michigan community college has cancelled classes indefinitely following a ransomware attack over the weekend. Officials at Battle Creek-based Kellogg Community College said Sunday in a statement on its website that technology issues caused by the attack continue to...

