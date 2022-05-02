Truck spills pavers, shuts down I-4 near Turnpike in Orlando
Monday morning got off to a bad start for some motorists along I-4 in Orlando.
Traffic was a mess near the Florida’s Turnpike for eastbound drivers.
That’s because a load of pavers caused a mess when they fell from a truck.
The spill happened shortly before 6 a.m., according to Orlando police.
Officers closed the eastbound lanes of I-4 just east of the Turnpike. Police said that I-4 Express eastbound lanes would remain open to help alleviate traffic congestion.
OPD said troopers and FDOT officials were assisting in the cleanup process.
No injuries were reported.
