Orlando, FL

Truck spills pavers, shuts down I-4 near Turnpike in Orlando

 3 days ago
Delays on I-4 near Florida's Turnpike (Orlando Police Department)

Monday morning got off to a bad start for some motorists along I-4 in Orlando.

Traffic was a mess near the Florida’s Turnpike for eastbound drivers.

Delays on I-4 near Florida's Turnpike (Orlando Police Department)

That’s because a load of pavers caused a mess when they fell from a truck.

The spill happened shortly before 6 a.m., according to Orlando police.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of I-4 just east of the Turnpike. Police said that I-4 Express eastbound lanes would remain open to help alleviate traffic congestion.

OPD said troopers and FDOT officials were assisting in the cleanup process.

No injuries were reported.

