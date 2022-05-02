MI Sen. Tom Barrett on run for U.S. Congress

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The governor’s race isn’t the only thing we’re keeping our eyes on this year, the race to represent Michigan’s 7th district is on.

Republican State Senator Tom Barrett is running against incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

The Capital Rundown sat down with Barrett to discuss why he’s the one for the job, and his top priorities.

He said ultimately, looking at the big picture of the political outlook in the United States is what made him run.

“Looking around at what’s going on in the world right now, and just being dissatisfied with the direction of our country and the leadership that we have,” Barrett said. “President Biden unfortunately, has been a failure for our country. It started with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and has continued since.”

